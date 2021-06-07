Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still in shock following the death of popular prophet T.B. Joshua.

Kwaku Boahen said he least expected the televangelist and Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to end his God given assignment on earth in such a short time.

“I was shocked and still worried that such a powerful man of God died at a young age,” he added.

Leadership of the church on Sunday, June 6, 2021, confirmed the death of their leader six days to his birthday.

Born on June 12, 1963, Prophet Joshua died age 57 but the cause of death is still unknown.

Kwaku Boahen

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday, he grew fond of him when late former President Atta Mills visited his church.

He described the late famous Nigerian preacher as a “role model who was dedicated to the work of God.”

The NDC man said he is worried about the numerous people who depended on Prophet Joshua’s benevolence.

Mr Boahen urged the leadership of SCOAN to continue the good works started by late televangelist and support the needy.