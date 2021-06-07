Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Selly Galley, has returned to social media after she took a long hiatus to focus on herself away from the drama on social media.

The industry player hasn’t been active on the internet after her encounter with a troll that got to her and went viral on Instagram last year.

Selly cursed a lady who called her barren on social media some months ago and social media didn’t take the matter lightly where many lambasted the girl for her unfortunate comment.

Taking to the digital platform, Selly Galley, the wife of musician Praye Tiatia, announced her return thanking her fans and followers for their kind wishes while she was away.

She wrote:

So many emotions running through my spine and I don’t know where to start from… 🥺

It’s been almost a year here. And I miss y’all so so much I can’t express it enough!

I have so much love and gratitude in my heart for y’all. So much! Your baby girl for life is BAAAAAAACK! In all hotness, attitude and style!

In another post, it looked like the entertainer was celebrating a feat aside the lovely photos she splashed on her Instagram page, she wrote: What God cannot do! … Living testimony Mrs Selly Galley Fiawoo the one, the only.

MORE:

She went ahead to laud her husband for being with her all these years.

Forget the hairline, am crazily in love with this man @prayetietia waaw! I am so blessed I cannot dare to be ungrateful! She typed.