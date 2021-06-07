Popular cleric and General Overseer Of Redemption Ministries, Worldwide, Reverend Stephen Akinola, is dead.

According to BBC Pidgin, the Port Harcourt-based Pastor died in the early hours of Sunday, June 6, at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Rev. Akinola was said to have undergone a kidney transplant months back though the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

It was gathered that members of his congregation rushed to the church which has its headquarters in Port Harcourt to mourn the famous cleric when the news broke.

Former Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria as well as former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Rivers State, Apostle Eugene Ogu confirmed his demise on Sunday.

“Yes, it is a very sad day for the Christian community. While we were still talking of Prophet TB Joshua, Akinola’s death happened,” he said.

Rev. Akinola, 68, is a native of Igboho, Oyo State. He was born in the Northern part of Ghana, in a city called Tamale.

His death comes just as Nigerians are mourning Prophet Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations who died on Saturday, June 5.