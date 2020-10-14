Actress Selly Gally’s present battle is not yet the Lord’s as Ghanaians have tightened their belts to fight a troll who tagged her ugly and barren.

When she posted a no-make-up photo on her Instagram handle, she had no idea it would generate pain of childlessness inflicted on her from none other than a woman.

The socialite with handle henewaa_piesie 2 saw nothing beautiful about both the picture and the personality when she commented: “Horror face n barren woman”.

I blocked you on my verified page for similar comment, today you're back here with more. I won't let this slide. For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I've done to you or your family… I say to you this wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that You will not live to prosper and be happy. You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression. Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day. May your business go from bad to worse. May every pain I've ever felt in my life be transfered to you and may every good plan the Lord had for you be transfered to every woman waiting on the Lord for children. You will beg to die and even death will forsake you. My Lord did not create me barren or any woman and so may HE make an example of you to show HIS greatness. I DARE THE LORD TO HEAR MY CRY… Galatians 6:7-9, “ Don’t be misled—you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant. Those who live only to satisfy their own sinful nature will harvest decay and death from that sinful nature. But those who live to please the Spirit will harvest everlasting life from the Spirit. "Hear my prayer, Yahweh, and give ear to my cry. Don't be silent at my tears. For I am a stranger with you, a foreigner, as all my fathers were. Amen.

But, Selly was not ready to let it slide as the lady, she revealed, is fond of dropping similar negative comments on her page.

She typed a pain-filled letter full of curses for the young woman before Ghanaians took over to lambast her for what they described as a ‘senseless and insensitive’ comment.

After typing their hearts under Selly’s post to console her, they tracked the official handle of the lady and made a mess.

The troll, who was identified as a fashion designer, had insults swimming in all her 105 previous Instagram posts.

While others advised her to beg for forgiveness, a vast majority described her with unprintable words.




