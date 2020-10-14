Actress Selly Gally’s present battle is not yet the Lord’s as Ghanaians have tightened their belts to fight a troll who tagged her ugly and barren.

When she posted a no-make-up photo on her Instagram handle, she had no idea it would generate pain of childlessness inflicted on her from none other than a woman.

The socialite with handle henewaa_piesie 2 saw nothing beautiful about both the picture and the personality when she commented: “Horror face n barren woman”.

But, Selly was not ready to let it slide as the lady, she revealed, is fond of dropping similar negative comments on her page.

She typed a pain-filled letter full of curses for the young woman before Ghanaians took over to lambast her for what they described as a ‘senseless and insensitive’ comment.

After typing their hearts under Selly’s post to console her, they tracked the official handle of the lady and made a mess.

The troll, who was identified as a fashion designer, had insults swimming in all her 105 previous Instagram posts.

While others advised her to beg for forgiveness, a vast majority described her with unprintable words.