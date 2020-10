Bishop T.D. Jakes has lent his voice to the #EndSARS protest which is currently holding in several states in Nigeria.

The renowned cleric quoted Martin Luther King Jnr while stressing that “Nigerian Lives Matter”.

Bishop T.D Jakes wrote:

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere… Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly,” Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.

#EndSARS

Read tweet below: