Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has caused a stir on social media with her new video.

The video, sighted on Instagram, saw her engaged in a rigorous workout.

According to her, it has been her early morning routine for the past three months.

The disclosure comes after she lashed out at bloggers who made her current postnatal weight gain a topical issue.

The news report tagged her as ‘Obolo’ (fat) after giving birth to her second child, statements she expressed her displeasure about.

Posting the latest video, she expressed her excitement at the progress made so far, noting she has 8kg more to go.

She added: “Gruelling all for the bikin body.”

Watch the video below: