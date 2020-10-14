The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the Presidency is not a place for correction of mistakes.

After being ousted from office in 2016, former President Mahama is seeking re-election to the Presidency and he has been telling Ghanaians that he will correct his mistakes if he is given a second chance.

But, Dr Bawumia has shot down Mr Mahama’s claim of rejuvenation, saying the Presidency is a place for serious business, not for correction of mistakes.

“The Presidency is not remedial classes for correction of mistakes, it is a place for serious work and serious business,” Dr Bawumia said on Ash FM in Kumasi during an exclusive interview on Tuesday October 13.



Dr Bawumia stressed that former President Mahama’s regime was so erratic that it left the country in ruins, leading to his eventual defeat in 2016.

The Vice President added that even in opposition and as a Presidential candidate, the former has been so inconsistent that he can no longer be trusted.

“We all saw how badly he managed this country and the economy which led to many problems, such as ‘dumsor’. They could not pay for basic allowances and services.

Even in opposition, he hasn’t changed and he says he will correct his mistakes.



“Mahama is full of inconsistencies and contradictions. He says one thing today, and another tomorrow. He banned ‘okada’, now he says he will legalise it. He was in favour of

teacher licensure exam, now he says he will cancel it. He canceled Arabic instructors allowance, which we have restored, and now he says he supports it.

“He said he wasn’t a magician to create jobs, now he says he will create one million jobs. When we introduced Free SHS, he said it was a hoax and 419, now he says he will expand it.”

Dr Bawumia is currently on a tour of the Ashanti Region.