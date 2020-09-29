Celebrity wife of rapper Sarkodie, Tracy has lashed out at bloggers who made her current postnatal weight gain a topical issue.

The news report tagged Tracy ‘Obolo’ (fat) after giving birth to her second child.

But, to her, it is absolutely not cool to weight-shame a mother six months after having a baby.

The worst of it is that the story was written by a woman.

“Do you know what it takes to go through two pregnancies and childbearing?” she quizzed in her now-deleted post.

In spite of her resentment, she prayed God will grant the blogger(s) that experience in the near future.