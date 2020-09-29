Actress Victoria Lebene has taken to social media to share adorable photos of her first daughter, Kelby Osafo Nkansah’s christening.

The actress and her husband, Eugene Osafo Nkansah, on Saturday, September 27, 2020, unveiled the baby girl.

Mrs Nkansah was delivered of a baby girl on Monday evening, June 29, 2020, in Accra.

The star-studded event saw colleague actress Nana Ama McBrown and Jackie Appiah among others in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram page, she splashed photos from the plush ceremony which revealed the little girl’s face.

Check out photo below: