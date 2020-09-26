Actress Victoria Lebene and her husband, Eugene Osafo Nkansah, on Saturday, September 27, 2020 unveiled their first child.

Mrs Nkansah was delivered of a baby girl on Monday evening, June 29, 2020 in Accra.

The star-studded event saw colleague actress Nana Ama McBrown gift the baby a toy car.

Jackie Appiah, who was also present, was called upon to join in the presentation of the cute red car.

ALSO READ:

Victoria Lebene welcomes first child

Must-see photos+video from Victoria Lebene, Eugene Sarfo’s wedding

Other guests, including Nana Boroo, who were wowed by the gesture, drew closer to catch a glimpse of the car.

Watch the video below: