Actress Victoria Lebene and her husband Eugene Osafo Nkansah have welcomed their first child.

She delivered a baby girl on Monday evening, June 29, 2020 in Accra per a post she put out on social media (Instagram).

Victoria Lebene is married to blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah and they recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary.

READ ALSO

Elated Lebenee shared photos of her baby bump with caption:

This is my testimony after a year of marriage, I am so elated to welcome my first bundle of sweetness 😫.

After a long wait in months, the process of excruciating pain and expectations of what baby looks like, I am fully grateful to God for seeing my husband and I through to the safe arrival of a beautiful baby girl, born last night 29th June 2020.

Your lives will soon be filled with dolls, dresses, fairies and all the bubbly pinks. This is my testimony, may you find same joy once you search for it



