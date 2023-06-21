Actress Victoria Lebene has renewed her feud with colleague Yvonne Nelson with series of posts criticizing her for vocalizing her plight in a highly sought-after memoir.

About a year ago, Lebene engaged Yvonne in a head-to-head on Twitter over a reportage the former’s husband made, which resulted in curses flying in.

Among other things, Yvonne cursed a then pregnant Lebene, saying “I pray you get treated with respect, and hope no one disrespects your baby. I pray your marriage lasts too”.

Barely some months later, Lebene’s marriage faced crisis over alleged infidelity on the part of her husband. The two have been at loggerheads ever since and have stayed out of each other’s business.

However, Yvonne’s latest memoir on the ill treatment she has coped with has given her adversary the audacity to lash out once again.

In series of Instagram posts, Lebene asked Yvonne to shut up and endure since she is not the only one who is faced with life’s ups and downs.

“So if everyone came out to tell a story of what people have done to them every step of the way, do you think we would be safe on this world or country??? Don’t act like you are a saint when you’re not!” She shared on Instagram.

She added; “We all have mad emotions, we all have blood running through our veins, but sometimes we let things go because life is a battle field. Whatever you experience is supposed to make you a better person while you grow or age.”

Netizens have, however, vilified Lebene for being a sadist who is riding on Yvonne’s controversy to chase clout.

What she did not see coming was the hundreds of comments chastising her for hoping on Yvonne’s business when her marriage is clinging on shaky grounds.

The comments have caused Lebene to pull down the post and close her comment section.

