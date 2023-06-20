Yvonne Nelson, a well-known figure with a complicated romantic past, unexpectedly discovered a profound love for Jamie Roberts, the father of her child.

In her memoir titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ she openly admits that her deep affection for Jamie was the reason their relationship didn’t continue beyond a certain email.

The turning point in their relationship occurred when Jamie’s ex-wife from Nigeria sent an email that left no doubt about her intentions, according to Yvonne.

She believed the ex-wife aimed to tarnish Jamie’s reputation and keep them apart.

Yvonne described the email as “explosive,” containing explicit and damaging information about Jamie that could devastate any woman’s love for him.

Yvonne recalls the impact of that email, stating, “The email was crafted in a way that left no room for doubt. She knew exactly what effect she wanted to achieve, and she succeeded.”

The content shattered Yvonne, leaving her broken and unable to trust Jamie any longer.

Despite being pregnant with their child, she made the difficult decision to end their relationship, acknowledging the deep pain she experienced.

However, Yvonne commends Jamie for his commitment to their daughter Ryn’s life.

Yvonne never had a caring father herself, so she appreciates his involvement and dedication.

Whenever Jamie visits, Yvonne ensures he has a guest room, demonstrating her willingness to foster a positive father-daughter relationship.

The email incident had a profound impact on Yvonne, causing her to lose faith in love and reconsider her views on marriage.

She expresses her changed perspective, saying, “I lost the essence of falling in love and believing in a man” due to Jamie’s actions. She now emphasizes the importance of partnership without the need for legal obligations.

Yvonne believes in working hard and being independent, rejecting the idea that marriage provides security against a partner leaving.

To her, signing a contract implies accepting the inevitable demise of the relationship. Love, she believes, should not be restricted by legal agreements.

Yvonne and Jamie welcomed their daughter Ryn in 2017, but their relationship came to an end in 2019.

Yvonne reveals that if things hadn’t ended abruptly and painfully, she would have been Jamie’s third African wife.

She affectionately describes Jamie as someone who appreciates African culture, including its food, music, and women, despite being of a different race.

