There is a looming water shortage in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale as the power distribution company, Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has disconnected power supply to Ghana Water Company’s treatment plant at Dalun over non-payment of bills.

According to NEDCo, the water company owes over GH¢39 million in electricity bills.

The Dalun water treatment plant supplies water to residents in Tamale and its environs. This disconnection could result in a water crisis in the coming days if power is not immediately restored to the treatment plant.

Speaking in an interview, the Area Manager for NEDCo, Elvis Denuyakor, noted that the action is necessary to enable the company to retrieve debts owed to it to enable it to stay in operation.

“As part of our revenue mobilisation exercise which we started somewhere last month, we needed to visit some state institutions to demand payments and we did that and we were not hearing anything from the Ghana Water Company and that is why we came here this morning to engage them but they couldn’t tell us anything and that is why we took them off the grid.

“As of April 2023, their total bill was about GH¢39 million but we are yet to process the new bill and we know that when the new bill is done, it will take the net bill to over GH¢40 million plus.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Office of GWCL, the Head of Public Relations, Nii Abbey noted that the issue is being handled by the head office in Accra.

ALSO READ: