The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has assured residents of the North East Region that steps have been taken to resolve the high incidence of power outages currently being experienced by the residents.

The frequent power outages have become a major source of concern, compelling the residents, particularly in the East Mamprusi municipality and the Bunkpurugu- Nakpanduri district, to petition the power distributor demanding stable electricity power and threatening to stage protests over the situation.

Speaking during a revenue mobilisation exercise at Nalerigu, the NEDCo Bolgatanga Area Manager, Ing Eugene Oddoi Addo, explained that some of the measures taken to fix the challenge include the return of NEDCo staff who fled the power control station at Bawku.

