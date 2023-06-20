Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo has taken a swipe at Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, criticizing his tactical prowess.

His comment comes following Ghana’s goalless game against Madagascar in the matchday five games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Polo beleives that Hughton should be relieved of his position, suggesting that there are local league coaches who could perform better.

He argued that Hughton should be replaced with a coach who possesses a better understanding of excellent football and can bring out the best in the players.

According to him, the local league in Ghana boasts coaches who play quality football and are far superior to Hughton.

“In the local league, we have better coaches who play quality football and are far superior to Chris,” Polo stated in an interview with Rainbow Sports.

“We observed the level of excellence they brought to their games. We witnessed the calibre of players they developed and employed in their games.

“These coaches are unquestionably superior to the current coach of the Black Stars. This coach did not produce quality players or football. We must fire him and replace him with a better coach who understands excellent football.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars who still sit top of Group E with 9 points will wrap up their qualifiers with a home game against the Central African Republic (CAR) in September later this year.

