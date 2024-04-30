Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has announced plans for another #DumsorMustStop vigil in response to the resurgence of the power crisis in the country.

The actress, who led the initial campaign in 2015, expressed concern over the return of prolonged power outages, commonly known as “Dumsor.”

In a statement released on April 30, 2024, Ms. Nelson called on Ghanaians to unite once again to demand accountability and action from the government.

She highlighted the success of the previous campaign and emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the current crisis.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson extended an open call to all Ghanaians, organizations, and legal professionals willing to join her in pushing for meaningful action.

The date for the new vigil is yet to be announced.

Check out her statement below:

