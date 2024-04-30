The leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has said there may be surprises in the Ejisu by-election.

Although he is not confident about a win, he believes the LPG candidate, Beatrice Boakye can shock people with the number of votes she will get in the elections.

“I will not say we will win the elections because the race is clearly between the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng, and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, but we can pull a surprise in the sense that our votes will shock people.

“I can say that the majority have made up their minds to vote for the LPG candidate,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Kofi Akpaloo also dismissed rumours of election rigging, noting that, it is impossible to rig the election, especially with the biometric database in place.

“When it comes to an election like this, there will be several allegations going around but I have not seen anything like that. There is no way anyone can rig the elections. If you believe that then you don’t understand the system, especially because we have a biometric database, it is difficult to rig the elections.”

Six individuals are contesting the election, NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng, and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former NPP MP who is now running as an independent candidate.

The other candidates are Esther Osei (CPP), Beatrice Boakye (LPG), Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent), and Attakorah Joseph (Independent).

Watch video below:

READ ALSO: