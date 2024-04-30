The Electoral Commission has pledged its commitment to uphold integrity and professionalism during Ejisu by-election today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, assured Ghanaians and candidates alike of a transparent and efficient electoral process.

“As the Electoral Commission, we will also do our best to maintain our integrity. To do what we are known to do best. So we can promise all Ghanaians and the candidates that we will do professional work,” he said on Monday.

Amidst security concerns, the Director emphasised that the police service is actively engaged in ensuring law and order in Ejisu.

He revealed that the highest ranks of the Ghana Police Service at the national level are stationed in the constituency, collaborating closely with the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

This concerted effort aims to replicate the successful security measures implemented during the Kumawu by-election in 2023.

“God will ensure peace in Ejisu through the police. The security is being handled by the national, so the directors of the police at the national level are all in Ejisu constituency.

“They are teaming up with the Ashanti Regional Command but the security will be handled on the national level just like it was handled in Kumawu. They are here in huge numbers,” he said.

Electorates of Ejisu are set to cast their vote to select a new Member of Parliament following the death of the late John Kumah.

A total of 106,812 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in 204 polling stations across the constituency to select their new lawmaker.