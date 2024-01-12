The feud between Sarkodie and actress, Yvonne Nelson is not ending anytime soon as the rapper has revisited the issue in a latest song.

Titled ‘Vawulence’, Sarkodie rapped about how he is ready to match his oppressors boot-for-boot and respond to any disrespect from industry players.

He subtly addressed his infamous pregnancy and abortion saga with Yvonne Nelson, stating that “if it’s garbage, I don’t involve it, I’m way above it”.

Sark went on to say “Girl nu mbu ade3 nti na mede no setti example, don’t Try Me,” to wit the girl being disrespectful, thus I’m setting an example out of her.

The rapper’s lyrics further emphasize his stance on wanting nothing to do with Yvonne.

This isn’t the first time the two celebrities have made headlines and Sarkodie’s latest song has added more fuel to the fire.

Yvonne Nelson is yet to publicly respond to Sarkodie’s lyrical jab.