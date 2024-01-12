Ghanaian businessman and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah has criticised the country’s political leadership, accusing them of embezzling public funds instead of fostering an environment conducive to job creation.

He contends that without the creation of jobs, initiatives such as digitalization, promoted by the current administration, will be futile.

Dr. Amoah’s comments were prompted by a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, announcing the launch of a digital solution aimed at eliminating ‘ghost’ names from the government payroll.

Dr. Kofi Amoah asserts that many individuals facing economic hardship are like ‘walking ghosts,’ a consequence of the policies implemented by the current government.

“As much as DIGITALIZATION is presented as a spoke in the wheel of development, it’s an expensive joke,” wrote Citizen Kofi, as he is popularly known, on Friday, January 12.

“It’s crazy to build an expensive payment police system in a bankrupt country where the majority of the people have no payments coming to them because they have no JOBS!,” he posted.

