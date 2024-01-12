Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, Dominican rapper Tokischa and South Africa-based DJ-artiste Uncle Waffles are scheduled to headline the much-anticipated UnitedMasters Grammy Weekend Concert.

The show takes place at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday, February 2.

“We are coming back to Grammy Weekend in a global way! Join us for the Celebration of Independence with performances by @davido, @unclewaffles_, @tokischa.popola and more!” the organizers shared in a social media post.

The UnitedMasters music platform will host a Grammy weekend before the 66th Academy Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 4th at Crypto Com Arena in Los Angeles.

Last year’s concert gathered more than 2,500 people, including Jay Z and Beyonce, Nas, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Damson Idris, and others.