Controversial socialite, Abena Korkor, is back to her usual business of enticing her fans as she shares sultry photos on her platform.

In what is an unexpected comeback after a long hiatus, Abena Korkor served a feast for the eyes of her followers with her newly acquired slender physique.

Despite being lauded for her curvaceous nature, the socialite has, kind courtesy her persistent workout, shed off considerable pounds as she desired.

She shared snippet of her fitness session which included stretching, yoga, all as part of efforts to boost her mental health.

Her video has attracted multiple reactions, majority of which are comments on her weight.

Watch video below:

Still I Rise



Watch out for

THE BEST IS YET TO COME !



DM for current advertising and influencing packages. #weightloss #MentalHealthAwareness #abenakorkor #PositiveVibes pic.twitter.com/gtbGVoXVUl — Renewed Mindset (@abenakorkor) May 9, 2023

SEE MORE