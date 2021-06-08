An MTN staff, Clement Idenyi, has landed into police net after he allegedly vandalised his employer’s mast and stole the generator.

Mr Idenyi, who is a site engineer for MTN, led three others and allegedly masterminded the stealing of a power generator from a mast belonging to his employer, MTN, in Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

The other suspects – Orogade Olalere, Ademola Adekunle, and Tunde Adewale- were all arrested on Sunday.

According to reports making the rounds, their arrest followed information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Sango Ota police station that the gang had concluded plans to break into the mast and steal the FG Wilson brand generator at 7 Akintunde Street, Oando, Ijoko.

On the strength of the information, the DPO, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his surveillance team to cordon off and monitor the area. At about 5:am, the suspects arrived at the scene with an Hiab truck with which they lifted the generator, unknown to them that they were being monitored.

“As soon as they lifted the generator into the truck, the policemen swooped on them and apprehended three of the suspects,” Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun police spokesman confirmed to Daily Post on Monday.

According to Daily Post, during interrogation, Mr Oyeyemi said the police discovered that “the site engineer, Clement Idenyi, was the mastermind of the crime.”

“Further investigation revealed that Tunde Adewale had already been contacted, and had agreed to buy the generator from them if they succeeded in stealing it, he also provided them with logistics to make the stealing easier, hence he was equally apprehended,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, while commending his men, ordered a thorough investigation of the case with the view to arraigning the suspects.