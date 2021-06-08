Chelsea and England forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has hinted he could possibly play for the Ghana national team in future.

The 20-year-old, who has capped three times for England, is still eligible to switch to Ghana after the eligibility rules were revised by FIFA.

Hudson-Odoi falls under this bracket as he is eligible for Ghana because of his dad, Bismark Odoi who played for Hearts of Oak.

Questions have been raised about a possible switch to Ghana after he missed out on the England Euro 2020 squad.

Hudson-Odoi, who is in Ghana for holidays, was honoured by Chelsea Supporters Group in Ghana.

During the ceremony, Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor asked him if he could switch nationality and play for the West African country.

He said: “I think obviously when you’re young, you have the opportunity to play for England throughout all the years, from under 15 to under 16 all the way up.

“When they obviously gave me the opportunity to come I was in the country already. It’s something that I already had in my mind, set on already playing for England.”

Despite playing for England’s U16, U17, U18, U19, U21 and senior teams, Hudson-Odoi can still choose to play for Ghana.

“So it was the thing obviously choosing Ghana or England, and at the end of the day, I said I always had the right people around me who always advised me – what’s right, what’s wrong.

“England came and I said yeah, let me go and play for my country. But I said Ghana is my home as well, so we’ll see, we’ll see. You’ll never know,” he said.

Hudson-Odoi was part of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League. He’s the youngest player to ever win both the Champions League and Europa League.