The event happened at the Jubilee House where state dignitaries converged to mark the occasion Friday afternoon.

The Green Ghana initiative is aimed at planting over five million trees in efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large.

During the event, the President stressed the need to restore the country’s lost forest cover.

“There is an urgent need to reverse the trend and restore our forest resources as much as possible back to their original state. We do not have tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to do this. We have to act now,” he said.

He said the event will be marked annually.

“Today’s nationwide exercise will not be a one-off event. We intend to enhance ongoing afforestation programmes and see to the sustainable exploitation of our forest resources.

“Indeed, we’re doing so through a number of policy interventions. The attempt to regulate and sanitise the small-scale mining industry is one such to help keep our forest cover and reserves intact, ” he said.

The President noted that government is determined to ensure the survival of the five million trees planted.