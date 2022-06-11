President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to join hands and help plant 20 million trees this year.

According to him, Ghana has lost about 100,000 acres of natural forest in the last decade alone, hence the need for urgent steps to be taken to plant more trees and replenish degraded forests.

He made the call when he led tree planting exercise at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra to kick-start this year’s Green Ghana agenda.

President Akufo-Addo stated with concern that forests play important role in human sustainability and existence.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, explained that 10 million of the target will be planted in forest reserves while the rest will be in non-forest areas.

He enumerated some measures being taken to halt deforestation and protect some tree species like rosewood as well as wildlife.

President Akufo-Addo, Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tsuru, and the Clergy also planted Mahogany trees in addition to what President Akufo-Addo planted to kick-start Green Ghana 2022.

