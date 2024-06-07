The Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, Togbega Gabusu VII has stressed on the importance of investing in the nurturing of the tree seedlings planted in the ongoing Green Ghana project.

This, he believes would contribute to effectively achieving the objectives of the Green Ghana project, which aims to promote afforestation, an eco-friendly environment and mitigate climate change.

He was speaking at a ceremonial tree-planting exercise in Hohoe in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

“Let us work together to nurture these trees, just as we would care for our own children. Let us strive to create a legacy that will outlive us, a legacy of a lush, vibrant, and thriving environment”, he said.

He indicated that the tree planting exercise symbolizes the country’s dedication to protecting its natural resources, promoting eco-friendly practices, and preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Togbega Gabusu VII believes the Green Ghana initiative would lead to building a brighter future by ensuring a safe environment for the next generations.

Out of the 10 million trees earmarked to be planted across the country, as part of the aggressive national afforestation and reforestation program, 30,000 would be planted in the Hohoe Municipality.

The tree species which included cashew and mahogany would be planted on the campus of the St. Teresa’s College of Education and other identified places across the municipality.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Hohoe Municipal National Disaster Management Organization Office and the Department of Agriculture for the collection of tree seedlings.

