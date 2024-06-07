A man who impersonated the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Akwasi Konadu, to dupe unsuspecting people, has been arrested and is being prosecuted.

The suspect reportedly created a fake Facebook account in the name of the deputy minister and lied to his victims that he could secure jobs for them in the security service.

The deputy Minister’s impersonator managed to collect monies from some people without fulfilling his promises, leading to his arrest and subsequent prosecution.

Mr. Konadu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, disclosed the above information on radio without revealing the name of the suspect for security reasons.

“I cannot mention this person’s name on radio because he has since been arrested and the case is still in court,” he disclosed, adding that he has become a target of criminals.

According to him, other faceless people have also created fake Facebook accounts in his name, with the intention of duping people under the pretext of finding jobs for them.

“As I speak now, there are about 18 fake Facebook accounts in my name in the system, which I have no knowledge about and this is becoming a serious matter.

“I don’t know why these miscreants have targeted me as a bait to dupe unsuspecting people under the pretext of securing jobs for them in the prisons and other security services,” he added.

Mr. Konadu, who expressed frustration over the disturbing issue, stated emphatically that he has not assigned anyone to secure jobs for unemployed people so the public should take note.

“I have not assigned anyone to engage people on my behalf, therefore, if someone reaches out to you in my name, please verify from me first so you won’t become a victim,” he advised.

