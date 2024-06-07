From May 29 to 31, the international technology expo GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) took place in Morocco. The event saw participation from around 1,500 companies from over 130 countries, including Russia. The Moscow Export Center, supported by the Government of Moscow, organized a collective booth showcasing leading Russian IT-companies – “Made in Moscow.”

Phishman introduced their solution to the African market for the first time. The product was presented as a tool to boost user awareness of the basics of information security and to foster a cybersecurity culture within companies. Phishman’s solution can reportedly reduce user-related incidents from 70% to 30% in the first month of usage. The testing and training process is automated, easing the burden on companies’ information security departments.

During the expo, attendees had the opportunity to learn more about Phishman’s solution and inquire further about the product from the Phishman team representatives.

“Participating in GITEX Africa was a tremendous opportunity, and I am grateful to the Moscow Export Center for it. The scale of the event was evident from the moment we arrived in Morocco: even taxi drivers in Casablanca and merchants in the Marrakesh markets knew about the expo. I was able to interact with many colleagues from warmer countries and was pleasantly surprised by their level of awareness of the need to educate employees on information security basics.

Our solution is definitely in demand in the African market, and we are already making headway! I am sure that we and our colleagues can establish trusted partnerships and collectively enhance cyber literacy across the globe, making information security more approachable,” – commented Olga Babaeva, a representative from Phishman at GITEX Africa 2024.

GITEX Africa 2024 provided an excellent platform for networking with peers and forging partnerships, introducing solutions to the African market.

The event not only proved to be a grand showcase on a massive scale but also served as a pivotal moment for Phishman, as our innovative cybersecurity solution was spotlighted before the entire African continent. GITEX Africa 2024 successfully highlighted emerging technologies and groundbreaking solutions, setting the stage for future collaborations and advancements in the tech industry.

In reflection, GITEX Africa 2024 has not only been a landmark event for the tech community but also a significant milestone for Phishman in our mission to enhance cybersecurity awareness and infrastructure across the globe. We are excited to continue this journey, contributing to a safer digital future for businesses and individuals throughout Africa.

For more details about Phishman product, please visit the – https://Phishman.ru/eng