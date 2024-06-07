Africa’s rapidly evolving tech landscape is transforming the perception of innovation, and BEAM Teknoloji has once again demonstrated its leadership in this dynamic sector. Following a successful participation at GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) , held from May 29-31, BEAM Teknoloji has solidified its commitment to advancing cybersecurity and fostering collaborative growth in Africa’s growing tech market.

GITEX Africa 2024 provided an ideal platform for BEAM Teknoloji to highlight its advanced cybersecurity solutions designed to safeguard organizations from digital threats. As a key player in the global cybersecurity arena since 2011, BEAM Teknoloji’s presence at the event marked its dedication to enhancing Africa’s cyber resilience.

A major highlight of BEAM Teknoloji’s participation was the unveiling of new cybersecurity solutions by BeamSec, its specialized division. BeamSec introduced a range of innovative services, including Security Awareness Training&Phishing Simulation and Secure Messaging. These solutions are tailored to help organizations strengthen their defenses against evolving cyber threats, ensuring robust protection in an increasingly digital world.

BEAM Teknoloji also showcased SPARK, BeamSec’s partner program designed to promote collaboration and innovation within the cybersecurity community. SPARK provides partners with essential resources and support, enabling them to address today’s most pressing security challenges effectively. The program reflects core values such as Skilled Insights, Professional Excellence, Adaptive Strategies, Responsive Support, and Knowledgeable Empowerment.

Throughout GITEX Africa 2024, BEAM Teknoloji engaged with numerous stakeholders, sharing insights and exploring new opportunities for collaboration. The event was a testament to Africa’s tech potential, with a mobile-first approach driving unprecedented growth and innovation across the continent.

Reflecting on the event, BEAM Teknoloji emphasized its commitment to supporting Africa’s digital transformation journey. “Our participation in GITEX Africa 2024 has been incredibly rewarding. We are excited to contribute to Africa’s tech future by providing advanced cybersecurity solutions and fostering partnerships that drive innovation,” said Mehmet Çakır, CEO at BEAM Teknoloji.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Media Contact:

BEAM Teknoloji

Ankara, Turkey

contact@beamteknoloji.com

+90 (312) 210-1224

https://apo-opa.co/3KyKDeF

About BEAM Teknoloji:

BEAM Teknoloji is an Accredited Cyber Security Testing and Evaluation Laboratory founded in 2011. With a mission to safeguard organizations against digital threats, BEAM Teknoloji provides cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services across various industries, bolstering cyber resilience nationally and internationally.

About BeamSec:

BeamSec delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions specializing in Security Awareness Training&Phishing Simulation and Secure Messaging. BeamSec is committed to enhancing organizations’ cybersecurity posture in the face of evolving cyber threats.

About SPARK:

SPARK is BeamSec’s partner program aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration within the cybersecurity community. By empowering partners with resources and support, SPARK addresses today’s most pressing security challenges, reflecting core values such as Skilled Insights, Professional Excellence, Adaptive Strategies, Responsive Support, and Knowledgeable Empowerment.