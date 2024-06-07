A 10-year-old class four pupil (name withheld) of the Mankessim Anglican School in the Central Region has narrowly escaped assassination after appearing before the Mankessim District Court as a witness to a theft case.

The victim had testified before the court in a case involving a guy named Majeed, whom she and her friends allegedly spotted stealing a tricycle, which was announced in the area to have been missing for days.

The little girl, on Monday around 8:30 am, while in school, complained of a headache and asked permission from her teacher to go home for medication.

She was attacked by three assailants in facemasks on her way home.

The assailants tried to harm her after tying her mouth and hands in an uncompleted building, but in an attempt to tie her legs, they noticed that some people were coming towards the building; hence, they fled to avoid being noticed.

The rescued victim was found in her school uniform, with her mouth sealed with a handkerchief and her hands tied with a lemon-colored rope.

Beatrice Daamoah, the mother of the victim, said in an interview that she had on several occasions spotted the accused thief pointing at her daughter to his friends as the girl who testified against him in court.

She added that, fearing her daughter’s life was in danger, she reported the matter to the CID officer handling the case, who later called the suspect to order, but the latter continued to intimidate her daughter several times.

The case has been reported to the Mankessim Police Command, which has commenced an investigation.

