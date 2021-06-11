Priscilla Tsegah, a 23-year-old who was found dead after going missing, was allegedly stabbed to death by her female friend in a hotel where they lodged for two days.

Daily Graphic reports that the deceased, who resides at Taifa in the Greater Accra Region, is a student of a media school.

Her body was found in the hotel room after she had been declared missing by her family with her friends running a social media campaign using her pictures and appealing to the public to help find her.

She is said to have been stabbed in her lower abdomen by another lady identified only as Natashia, suspected to be the “lesbian partner’ of the deceased. Natashia is currently on the run.

Natashia is alleged to have murdered her lover after the boyfriend of Priscilla, yet to be identified, went to the a hotel at New Legon, where the two women were lodging.

According to workers of the hotel, Natashia booked a room in their facility on May 20, 2021 at about 6:43 pm and after one hour and 17 minutes, she left and returned with Priscilla, whose identity was not known by the hotel until after her death.

Locker

The two women were staying in the room together until May 22, 2021 at about 12 noon when some workers detected that the room was locked but the key was not in their locker.

One of the workers went for a spare key and unlocked the door only to find a woman lying naked on the floor of the room with blood all over and a kitchen knife stuck in her lower abdomen.

The workers reported the incident to the Lakeside Police at about 3 pm on the same day about three hours after discovering the body in the hotel room.

Hotel room locked

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident and said the police upon receiving the report went to the hotel.

She said the local police contacted the Crime Scene Management team of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to go to the scene and after examining the body, conveyed it to the Police Hospital in Accra.

The room where the two women were lodging, has been locked for further investigations.

Through police investigations, the deceased was identified and her family traced.

Mrs Tenge said the police had mounted a search for Natashia and appealed to the public to assist the police with credible information that would facilitate investigations and help arrest the suspect.