A student of GH Media, who was declared missing some weeks ago, has been found dead.

Priscilla Tsegah, alias Kiki, was declared missing after her landlord alerted that she had not returned home since she left for town two weeks ago.

A frantic online search was mounted for her, but all efforts proved futile.

In a latest development, the management of her school has issued a statement that she has been found, but deceased.

Though details of her death are sketchy, they have advised all to be calm as police have commenced investigations into the matter.

Prior to her death, she was a television host on one of her school’s platforms, as well as a model.

