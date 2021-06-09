Four persons have died with two injured in a head-on collision involving two trucks at Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region.

According to a witness, one of the vehicles carting timber logs was travelling from Trede to Ahodwo while the other with livestock was travelling in the opposite direction.

He told Luv FMs’ Nana Yaw Gyimah he was driving behind the timber truck whose driver overtook several cars on the stretch amidst top speed.

“I tried to call the driver to order but to no avail so I realised he attempted to overtake a KIA truck while the vehicle transporting the livestock was also close.

“The livestock driver decided to park to make way for the timber driver who collided head-on, killing four persons on the spot,” the witness narrated.

The timber logs, he explained, fell on the truck, trapping the occupants whose bodies were retrieved after the truck, badly mangled beyond recognition, was cut.

Meanwhile, the injured persons, who are in critical condition, were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.