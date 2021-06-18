Parliament on Thursday pulled breaks on the processes to approve the nominations of 12 Deputy Minister nominees.

This was after the Majority side lost a voice vote on a request to rush the process.

The Standing Orders of Parliament indicate that no report which comes to the floor should be debated until 48 hours have elapsed.

An attempt by the Majority to get the Members of Parliament to waive the provision was rejected by the Minority.

They were unhappy that the Appointments Committee member Alhassan Suhuyini’s objection of approval of the Deputy Education Minister-designate, Gifty Twum Ampofo, had not been captured in the committee’s report.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, said “the assumption was that the concerns have been relayed by the Minority Leader and been taken care of, and therefore, the assumption was that we did not need to drag it further but allow it to go.

“Now you are insisting on your pan of grace. The only thing we have to do is to insist that let’s go the full haul, and then whatever there is in there, we will battle it when the time comes,” he added.

“Mr Speaker, they’ve lost the plot, and we are to adjourn the House to tomorrow if they do not have any other business.”

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, said the objection was not good for building consensus in the House.

“Our colleagues have pranked a surprise and it is not good for consensus building. Even this morning, we engaged our colleagues and there was no view like this. I am surprised they are opposing this procedural motion.”

After long hours of debate, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, adjourned proceedings to Friday to allow leadership to build consensus on the issue.