Socialite Shatta Bandle is steadily gaining grounds in Nigeria as he arrives in the country for an entertainment show.

Shatta Bandle received a celebrity welcome into the country by some armed men believed to be bodyguards who surrounded him.

He was escorted to his final destination in Lekki, where he was housed in preparations for the programme set to kick off today, June 18.

The self-acclaimed richest billionaire in Africa was treated to a special cocktail feast.

He later announced his arrival to industry friend and musician King Rudy of the defunct P-Square duo via facetime.

Shatta Bandle will be performing at the maiden edition of More Wins festival, together with some African acts.

Photos below:

Shatta Bandle surrounded by armed men on arriving in Nigeria

