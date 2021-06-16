Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, is once again celebrating his Grammy Award win for Best Global Music Album, which he won with his critically acclaimed 2020 LP ‘Twice As Tall’.

The artiste, during the weekend, was spotted at a club with his Grammy plaque he finally received just days before.

In a viral video on social media, the artiste was seen surrounded by friends with one holding a champagne bottle.

He proceeded to pour the champagne into the gramophone and handed it over to Burna Boy.

The ‘Ye’ hitmaker then drank from his ‘cup’ earning himself a round of cheers and shouts from fans present.