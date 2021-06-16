Celebrated Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, has flaunted his parents in some adorable photos he took during his birthday celebrations.

Partey turned 28 on June 13, and to mark his new age, a party was organised in his favour.

In attendance was his father who happens to be a football lover and a coach, as well as his mother, a petty trader.

They were spotted at the ‘high table’ as they struck a pose with smiles on their faces.

In other photos, the parents-of-eight, with Partey being their eldest, were seen exchanging pleasantries with some guests.

In a gratitude post, Thomas counted himself lucky to be surrounded by such great family and friends.

Photos below:

Thomas Partey’s parents