Afro-pop sensation, MzVee, has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians after flaunting her father for the first time.

Mzvee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her dad as he turns a year older on June 16.

Mzvee identified her father as Efo Ernest Cudjoe Hamenoo-Kpeda as they share lovely moments together.

In the video, she showered Mr Hamenoo-Kpeda with praises, leaving him speechless and could only beam with smiles.

Posting the video, she captioned: Happy birthday to the most stubborn man I know… my dad! Efo Ernest Cudjoe Hamenoo-KPEDA !!! You bad! 🥂🖤.

ALSO READ:

Many Ghanaians, who have spotted the video, have expressed their admiration for the duo.

However, one of the comments which has also stirred reactions was from colleague musician, Kofi Kinaata who called the man his father-in-law.

Watch the video below: