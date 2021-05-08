Ghanaian musician, Mzvee has shared a breathtaking photo on her social media page and fans cannot get enough of it.

The musician born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, in the photo has put on display her glowing natural hair.

Mzvee appeared to be feeling herself in the photo and one could say she was really in love with her hair and takes pride in it.

The songstress in the photo shared on her Instagram page was spotted in a grey-glittering top.

Mzvee opted for a mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her brown skin and posed for the camera.

She held a pin to be fixed on the bouncy curly hair as she serves a power look.

Fans and followers, who have chanced on the photo, have taken to her comment section to express their admiration for her.

Watch the photo below: