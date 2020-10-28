Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and R&B artiste, MzVee, has warmed hearts with a video of her ‘untold’ life story on social media.

The short-but-powerful video has documented the twists and turns of the songstress, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda’s childhood days.

The video comes ahead of the release of her new album ‘Invincible’ which reflects her life as she gave testimony to how far she has come in life.

MzVee recounted the sad story of the days when her family-of-six had to starve because their parents could not make ends meet to afford meals.

Growing up in a Ga community, Labadi to be precise, she said right from her birth on June 23, 1992, she clearly remembers sacrifices the family made for her as the last born.

Despite the odds, she is too powerful to be defeated or overcome and that has made her who she is.

The video has left many who have chanced on it in awe, describing her as powerful coupled with congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below: