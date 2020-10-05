Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and R&B artiste, MzVee, has caused a stir on social media after flaunting her powerful motorbike.

Her post has caught the attention of many fans and followers who can’t keep calm but shower her with praises.

The songstress, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, was spotted cruising on a black motorbike in her neighbourhood as she rocks a sporty outfit.

MzVee, who seemed to be having a good time, also jammed to her ‘Baby’ song which played in the background.

Her post has left many fans in awe with many commending her on the act of bravery amid requests for rides from others.

Watch the video below: