She is been in the music industry for nearly a decade, has seen and had a lot of experiences so whatever MzVee says about the sector is one that people will pay attention to.

She has revealed that true to perceptions, the music industry is a dirty one with some players willing to do all kinds of things to outshine the other.



MzVee was offering advice to up and coming acts in an interview with Graphic Showbiz when she made that statement.



“Our industry is one that has a lot of things going on; everyone is fighting for fame so I will say it is a dirty one but in the sense that, the industry is really crazy so they have to be patient.



“It’s competitive and people will do everything not to make you shine. Just like any other industry, people fight for the top spot and people fight to be seen instead of other people. I can advise them to be patient and they should just keep perfecting their craft because if they rush, they will crush.

“This industry is really crazy, it is hectic, it is dirty so you have to be patient so you don’t end up at the wrong place or with the wrong people,” she said.

In the last few weeks, discussions about male managers having sexual affairs with their female artistes have come up again with pundits and enthusiasts saying the musicians do not know when to draw the line between their private and professional relationships.



However, MzVee says that will be a difficult thing to do. “My team is predominately male and my assistant is a female. It’s hard for an artist to detach her emotions from their team.



“They will have to become your friends because it’s not strict and there are no rules. If I’m not sleeping, my team doesn’t sleep because they can stay in the house with me from morning to evening, we wake up and eat together.”



Listing what she looks out for in a record label, MzVee said, “I look out for professional people, hardworking and people who love their job and it’s what I got from Lynx Entertainment.



Speaking on what pushed her to explain her absence from the music industry to her fans, MzVee said it was only fair that she was honest with them and told them she was depressed.



“Everybody knows I’m very private and that I’m in the news for music mostly. I went for a break without giving my fans a reason and it would have been unfair to come back without saying anything. I owe them a reason and I had to be honest about it,” she said.



MzVee has a new song out called Baddest Boss which features Mugeez of R2Bees fame and she had this to say about him.



“Mugeez is a professional artiste. He is talented and the cool thing about this song is that it was made by vibe.



“We are good friends and we vibe a lot so this was one of those times we were sitting and chilling and this beat came and we just vibed to it. The beat was produced by a 23-year-old Nigerian girl.”



MzVee ended on an encouraging note about the music industry. “The music industry is progressing, I don’t see Ghana music today the same as it was. Things are getting better every single day; the shows and security have become better. There’s more room for improvement on everyone’s side,” she said.