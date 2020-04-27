Bubbly singer, MzVee, after weeks of keeping mute on rumours that she is dating Mugeez, has finally broken her silence on the reports.

After pictures hit online last month of the two in a cozy position(MzVee sitting on Mugeez), reports were rife that they were dating.

After weeks of keeping mute on the issue, the ‘Sherriff’ hit singer in an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee decided to set the records straight.

“This is like a retake from Stonebwoy and myself after ‘Natural Girl’,” MzVee said.

The talented singer explained: “Basically, Mugeez and myself we are about to drop a song. We went to shoot a video together in South Africa. I think it’s that picture I posted that made people talk. I think I went to hug him in his seat and that was it and people are saying MzVee and Mugeez. It was just an innocent picture.

“There is nothing going on. He is my brother. He is a very talented brother,” she cleared the air.

MzVee, who is not new to dating rumours, noted that “people will say what they want to say. It was a normal picture. I’m sure if I sat on anybody else or hug anybody else for a picture it won’t be a story but because it was Mugeez, it became a story.”