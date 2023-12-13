Efya opens up about toxic relationships and betrayal in music industry

Ghanaian singer, Efya has poured her heart out, shedding light on the harsh reality of toxic relationships and the pain of being used by those who pretend to be friends in the industry.

Known for her soulful voice, Efya didn’t hold back as she shared her story with her followers on Twitter now X platform.

In the tweet, Efya said, “It took me a while to realize that some people come into your life to USE YOU…!!! Damn!! They hate u… but they stay cos of what they can get from u.. they talking shit behind your back when u ain’t there n kiss ur ass when u there … yeah.. and they swear they GENG …I know this now… EYE CLEAR…WE MOVE!!!!!! 🙏🏽”

According to Efya, discovering that some of her friends were driven by ulterior motives rather than genuine friendship hurts her so bad.

Some fans and followers took to social media to show support and empathy for Efya, praising her for her openness and strength in addressing such challenges publicly.

Many shared their own stories of navigating through toxic relationships and offered words of encouragement on the digital platform.

