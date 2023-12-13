Kidi raises alarm over quality of fuel in Ghana

Ghanaian singer, Kidi has taken to Twitter to express concerns about sub-standard fuel in the country affecting vehicles in the country.

In a tweet, he stated, “This bad fuel ruining engines and plugs is becoming a serious pandemic. Something needs to be done ASAP. Why are you selling people bad fuel? What is the reason?”

His tweet has ignited a discussion on social media drawing attention to the situation which is affecting motorists across the country.

Numerous users have shared their own experiences, echoing Kidi’s frustration and calling for urgent action to address the issue.

Check out the tweet below:

