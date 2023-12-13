Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Stephen Appiah has expressed his frustration about the sharp decline of the club.

The Phobians after winning the Ghana Premier League title under Samuel Boadu as head coach has been poor in the last season two seasons.

In the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, the Phobians sits 9th on the league log with 16 points after recording three wins, seven draws and four defeats.

Appiah, who played for the Accra-based side between 1995 and 1997 called on the current crop of players to prove their worth on the pitch.

“The Accra Hearts of Oak we know is not what we are seeing today. They are finding it difficult to win matches that we think they will,” the ex-Black Stars captain told Joy Sports.

“We have to know that gone are the days where you have only two or three teams winning over and over again. These days we have other clubs who are doing so well. It’s very competitive. [The players] should know that going on the pitch is not about Accra Hearts of Oak. It’s about what you do on the pitch” Appiah added.

Hearts of Oak who lost to Asante Kotoko over the weekend will hope to return to winning ways when they face Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the matchday 15 games.

