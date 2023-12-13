A new report published by the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management and auditing firm, KPMG Ghana has shown a shift in the ways HR Practitioners use to recruit employees.

According to the report, many employees were hired through electronic and social media platforms such as LinkedIn, apart from referrals and internal recruits.

Speaking to journalists at the HR Outlook Conference, Lead Researcher for the survey, Dr. Eric Afful-Dadzie, said the employment space in Ghana is moving towards social technologies.

He pointed out that some HR Practitioners and employers are keen on assessing the capabilities of prospective employees on social media platforms.

“The highlights in the report starts from the top hiring source. One of the key outcome is that the HR in Ghana is no more conservative. We have seen a certain drift to social technologies in Ghana”, he said.

He explained that even though referrals are important in recruitments, employers take advantage of social media to personally monitor people they may want to employ on social media.

“Although employee referrals are still ongoing, we can see more of social media hiring which is mostly on LinkedIn. This tells you that there is some kind of shift in hiring sources from the traditional concepts we used to know” Dr. Afful-Dadzie told Journalists.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey, said the Human Resource Department of every organisation must be at the forefront of a rapid transformation, which will promote productivity.

He urged practitioners to use data to drive innovation and improve working environment for all.

The survey seeks to highlight some happenings in the country’s human resource area and the way forward.

President of the Chartered Institute of Human Resources Management, Dr. Edward Kwapong, told Journalists that the report will be a good tool for practitioners.

ALSO READ: