Ahead of the commencement of Season 5 of the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday, all new housemates are currently in quarantine.

The organisers had announced that the 2020 edition of the reality show will go live on Sunday, July 19.

Amid the Covid-19 crisis and the social distancing protocol, many wondered if BBNaija will hit TV screens this year.

At a virtual press briefing on Thursday, MultiChoice disclosed that they were working with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure the highest level of safety of housemates and the production crew.

The organisers announced that “potential housemates are currently in quarantine ahead of the July 19 premiere.

“They will be monitored whilst in quarantine until they are deemed fit health-wise. Anyone that shows signs of ill health, will as expected not be a part of the show.”

The Big Brother House has also been disinfected and won’t be accessible to anyone till when the housemates make their way into their new abode.

Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, explained that even before the pandemic, housemates usually go through extensive health checks before entering the house.

Noting that, that has been elevated due to the present circumstances, she said, “the Big Brother show lends itself to a certain level of quarantine, seamlessly integrating into the Covid-19 guidelines.”

Past winners of the show include Katung Aduwak ( guys2006), Michael Efe Ejeba (2017), Miracle Igbokwe (2018) and Mercy Eke (2019).